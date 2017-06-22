Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble episode now turns really ugly, Indian captain deletes tweet welcoming former coach

Virat Kohli has now deleted his tweet that he posted to welcome Anil Kumble last year. (Source: PTI)

The rift between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli is taking new twists every day. After the leg-spinner stepped down from his post and revealed that Virat Kohli was the reason behind it, the Indian captain has now deleted his tweet that he posted to welcome the former coach last year. When Anil Kumble was appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team, Kohli had said that he is looking forward to this relationship. “Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 [Anil Kumble] Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you,” he had posted.

However, reacting to Anil Kumble’s resignation on Tuesday, Virat Kohli deleted this tweet on Thursday evening. This step by Kohli further cements the fact that all was not well between him and the former Indian coach. Anil Kumble, through his tweet, had revealed that Virat Kohli had reservations with his style of coaching and also with him continuing as the head coach.

Here’s what Virat Kohli had posted for Anil Kumble. (Source: IE image)

“I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as the head coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between the captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and therefore I believe it is best for me to move on,” Kumble posted on Twitter, hours after his resignation.

Meanwhile, BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri will seek a detailed report from Indian team’s administrative manager Kapil Malhotra about what exactly happened between Kohli and Kumble in England. “Johri asked for a report from Malhotra about what exactly happened in England. Johri is expected to then submit it to COA chief Vinod Rai. Malhotra is currently in West Indies, his last assignment as Indian team’s administrative manager. He is expected to give his report to CEO soon,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.