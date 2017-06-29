Virat Kohli and team sweat it out at gym ahead of 3rd ODI against West Indies; watch video

Hardik Pandya with Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav ahead of 3rd ODI against West Indies. (Source: Instagram)

The Indian cricket team is gelling well in West Indies, both on and off the field. Virat Kohli and Co have taken a lead of 1-0 in the five-match ODI series and have dominated both the games so far. There was a gap of five days between the second and third ODI and the Indian side made the full use of this time by sweating it out in the gym. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a video on Instagram where he along with Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli can be seen training hard ahead for the third ODI. “Off day or not, training is alwys on with fun !!” Dhawan who had an outstanding Champions Trophy recently wrote as the caption.

However, Dhawan was not the only one to post on social media website. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took to Instagram and posted an image with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Kedar Jadhav. In this image, all the players can be seen flaunting their biceps. He wrote "Gym culture at its best with the team. What an atmosphere for the fitness aficionados. @imbhuvi @shikhardofficial @kedarjadhavofficial"

Off day or not , training is alwys on with fun !! ???????????????????? A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

When men in blue will take the field on Friday, they will have one eye on taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. On the other hand, West Indies have brought in two new faces after the previous loss. Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris have been asked to join the 13-man squad for the remaining three ODIs against India. “Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions,” said Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies’ chairman of selectors.

Hope, brother of current West Indies wicketkeeper, leads Trinidad and Tobago in domestic cricket while Ambris plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Windward Islands. “Kyle opened on our last A team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year’s PCL competition,” Browne said.