Virat has showed a lot of trust in me and that was important: Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh added 256 runs for the fourth wicket in the 2nd ODI. (Source: PTI)

Centuries by Yuvraj Singh (150) and MS Dhoni (134) helped India defeated England by 15 runs in the second ODI at Cuttack to take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. Yuvraj Singh was named man of the match award for his 14th ODI hundred.

Speaking to media after the match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman looked happy with his knock. He said that he was happy to score a century after a long time and hopes to continue the good form. He said that he has worked hard on his fitness and added that he was happy to score his highest score in ODI cricket.

Interestingly, Yuvraj’s previous hundred at the international level came in 2011 and since then, he his career has been on a roller-coaster ride. Yuvraj also thanked Virat Kohli for showing trust in him and backing him at tough time.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh share a very close relationship and Kohli was considered one of the main reasons behind Yuvraj’s comeback in the ODI team. The all-rounder said, “Virat has showed a lot of trust in me and that was important for me.”

Yuvraj also mentioned that he didn’t have to prove anything to anyone and all he was trying to prove a point to himself. He also cleared that neither does he read the newspaper nor does he watches television, so what is written about him doesn’t affect him too much.

Yuvraj also praised the opposition for scoring over 350 runs in both the games and said that England has side and the players will learn from their mistakes. Speaking about the playing conditions, Punjab player mentioned that the conditions were perfect for batting and the crowd was amazing too.

He also said that he shares a very good understanding with the former Indian captain MS Dhoni and loves to bat with him. The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Calcutta on January 22.