Vijender Singh maintains his unbeaten record; check out how Twitter reacted

Indian boxing champion Vijender Singh left the crowd stunned when he defeated China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday evening to win the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight boxing championship in Mumbai.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2017 11:35 AM
Indian boxing champion Vijender Singh left the crowd stunned when he defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday evening to win the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight boxing championship in Mumbai. It was the Beijing Olympic bronze medalist’s ninth consecutive win in his professional career. Vijender dedicated the win to India-China relations. “I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship! There is some tension at the border, need peace. I don’t want the title, for peace and harmony at the border between India-China I will give it back to Maimaitial,” said an emotional Vijender after the win, as per an Indian Express report.

The fight was a tough one and though Vijender did not expect that the “Chinese product” would last too long, the latter gave him a sound competition. Prior to the competition, Vijender had commented that Chinese products do not last long, as reported by the Indian Express. The Chinese boxer forced Vijender to go down on his knees thrice during the competition leaving every tiny atom of the Indian boxer in pain. Yet the bleeding Indian managed to impress the panel of judges who pronounced him the winner, leaving the crowd astounded.

Twitter overflowed with messages for the star congratulating him for his stupendous winning streak. Let’s see how tweeps reacted to the boxer’s win.

Though Zuplikar was a better boxer in the first half of the match, Indian champion Vijender Singh picked up with his pace in the second half with his clean hits. Before the decision of the judges came in, both the boxers showcased a friendly approach towards the competition by hugging each other like gentlemen. The 32-year-old boxing star took his win to call for an end to the Indo-China border impasse. “I want to give back this belt to Zulipikaer. I hope for peace in the border and the message is about peace. That is most important,” said the champion.

