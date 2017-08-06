Vijender Singh maintains his unbeaten record; check out how Twitter reacted

Indian boxing champion Vijender Singh left the crowd stunned when he defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday evening to win the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight boxing championship in Mumbai. (IE)

Indian boxing champion Vijender Singh left the crowd stunned when he defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday evening to win the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight boxing championship in Mumbai. It was the Beijing Olympic bronze medalist’s ninth consecutive win in his professional career. Vijender dedicated the win to India-China relations. “I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship! There is some tension at the border, need peace. I don’t want the title, for peace and harmony at the border between India-China I will give it back to Maimaitial,” said an emotional Vijender after the win, as per an Indian Express report.

The fight was a tough one and though Vijender did not expect that the “Chinese product” would last too long, the latter gave him a sound competition. Prior to the competition, Vijender had commented that Chinese products do not last long, as reported by the Indian Express. The Chinese boxer forced Vijender to go down on his knees thrice during the competition leaving every tiny atom of the Indian boxer in pain. Yet the bleeding Indian managed to impress the panel of judges who pronounced him the winner, leaving the crowd astounded.

Twitter overflowed with messages for the star congratulating him for his stupendous winning streak. Let’s see how tweeps reacted to the boxer’s win.

Filled with pride! Kudos to @boxervijender on winning WBO Asia Pacific title. Wishing you more success. Blessings✋. #BattleGroundAsia — Dr.GURMEET RAM RAHIM (@Gurmeetramrahim) August 6, 2017

T 2507 – जीत गए !! भारत ने चीन को दे मारा !! Vijendra beats China opponent to keep his title !! A slug fest but WE won ! Congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/qbd5n6HPdd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2017

Congratulations paji @boxervijender always proud of u .. keep shining :)) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 5, 2017

Proud to witness this majestic win live! ???????? is screaming and cheering for you @boxervijender. You have done us proud as always. pic.twitter.com/uxty8VrlCz — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/d7kwncuvgQ — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) August 5, 2017

Congratulations my brother @boxervijender!! Sabash shera ????#BattleGroundAsia. Keep rocking — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2017

Hearty Congrats @boxervijender … Salute to your winning reaction on Indo-China Relationship …. my SandArt on #FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/H0et96db9b — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 6, 2017

Tough match this,but congrats @boxervijender .Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka#BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/6nlcX92MHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Congratulations @boxervijender on your tremendous victory ! You have truly made India proud — Anil Shirole (@AnilShiroleBJP) August 5, 2017

True champion @boxervijender – every Indian is proud of you…. may you conquer new heights. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2017

Though Zuplikar was a better boxer in the first half of the match, Indian champion Vijender Singh picked up with his pace in the second half with his clean hits. Before the decision of the judges came in, both the boxers showcased a friendly approach towards the competition by hugging each other like gentlemen. The 32-year-old boxing star took his win to call for an end to the Indo-China border impasse. “I want to give back this belt to Zulipikaer. I hope for peace in the border and the message is about peace. That is most important,” said the champion.