Usain Bolt last race live streaming online: when and where to watch World Athletics Championship, TV coverage

Jamaican legend Usain Bolt will take part in his last ever race in London at the World Championship. Last week when the sprinter ran his last individual race, he didn't have a happy ending and was edged by Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman of the USA despite Bolt running his season best of 9.96 seconds. However, he will have a chance to end his career on a high on Saturday night as the Jamaican relay team will take the track. Jamaica recorded a season best time of 37.95 seconds in the 4 X 100 m relay Heats on Saturday and in the finals, Bolt and the rest of the Jamaican team comprising Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Micheal Campbell will aim to do better than the United States or Great Britain.

When is Usain Bolt last race?

Usain Bolt will take part in the final of 4 X 100 metres relay which will be the closing act of the night at 21.50 local time or 02.20 AM (August 13, Sunday morning). Apart from Jamaica, United States, Great Britain, Japan, Turkey, France, China and Canada will also compete for a medal in the event.

What TV channel will air Usain Bolt’s last race live?

Last race of Usain Bolt will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2. You can also watch the entire World Athletics Championship on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD.

Where is Usain Bolt’s last race?

Just like his last individual race, this event will also take place at the Olympic Stadium in London. The relay race will be the final event of the evening’s proceedings at the penultimate day of the Athletics World Championship.

Where to watch Usain Bolt’s final race online live streaming?

You can watch the last race of Usain Bolt’s glorious career on the Hotstar App – Star Network’s digital media property.