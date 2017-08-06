Usain Bolt wins bronze in his last race at World Athletics Championship; watch video

Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final. (Source: REUTERS)

Usain Bolt won a bronze medal in his last race on Sunday at the World Athletics Championship which was held in London. The 30-year-old legend was aiming for a fairy tale ending in his final sprint but the retirement party was spoiled by two-time drug cheat Justin Gatlin. The 35-year-old racer took home the gold after finishing the race in 9.92 seconds. Bolt was eyeing a fourth gold medal at the World Athletics Championship but ended with a bronze after Christian Coleman finished the race in 9.94 seconds.

Beating Bolt wasn’t an easy task though. To make it happen, Gatlin had to match Coleman’s 9.92 seconds which was the season’s best coming into the Championship. On the same day, Bolt was beaten twice and it was only the first time in four years that Bolt had been beaten in 100 metres race. Even after spoiling Bolt’s party, Gatlin was full of respect for his counter part. “I have nothing but respect for him,” said Gatlin, who, at 35, is five years Bolt’s senior. “Even with me being older than him, he’s such an inspiration for me.”

“I stayed focused on what I had to do,” Gatlin said. `”I guess because I’ve become more of a rival for Usain, that’s where the booing comes from. I didn’t get booed throughout 2010. No boos in 11, no boos in 12, and 12 was here (for the London Olympics). Didn’t get boos in 13, 14 or 15,” Gatlin said while talking about his suspension and the hatred he got after that.

Here is Usain Bolt final race video:

Bolt was also full of respect for Gatlin. “He’s done his time and worked to be one of the best athletes,” Bolt said. “He’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever competed with. I know if I don’t show up, he’s always gonna win,” he added.