Under Test captain Virat Kohli, Indian cricket has come a long way

The Indian team celebrates its series win against England on Tuesday. (Associated Press)

Soon after Team India, wrapped up the five-Test series against England on Tuesday, Karun Nair grabbed the stump with his left hand, as swiftly as he had collected the ball in his other hand a moment earlier. On the other hand, off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who grabbed second wickets for India to help hosts grab the series 4-0 against England, also didn’t waste any much time to celebrate his seventh wicket. He went straight for the stump and collected it before breaking into a jig. Hosts had just delivered the knockout punch to the visiting side in Chennai after already leaving them flat on the mat.

On the other hand, England supporters and former Test cricketers were clearly annoyed with their team’s performance.“‘Absolutely brainless. Idiotic, stupid, whatever word you want to use.’ Geoffrey Boycott tweeted.The day’s collapse was abject, which was only a meek surrender. The visitors had won four tosses in the series. They also made 400 runs in Mumbai and came close to scoring 500 here after batting first, still they lost both Tests by an innings, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. In both these Tests, it seemed they had been shown their place by a stronger Indian side.

The win in the final Test was scripted by Jadeja and Nair — one who wasn’t sure to play and the other who wasn’t supposed to star shows the indomitability of the Virat Kohli era that’s now extended to a year-and-a-half.

India currently is no longer a team that needs all the stars to be in place, to dominate other sides. Of course, the batting and bowling responsibilities were led by Kohli and Ashwin, respectively, which was not surprising, considering they are the biggest match-winners India have produced in longer version of the game since the dawn of the post-Tendulkar era. Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujar also kept laying strong foundations for the rest of the team, scoring two centuries each in the process.

What stood out was the way in which they kept finding a match-winner at every step along the way. Injuries continued to affect the team them to the extent that India never fielded their best possible XI in any of the Test matches.

There was no brouhaha about their celebration. Even skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t prepared to overstate the extent of his team’s achievement, calling it a “foundation” to what his team plans to achieve and preferred to look ahead.

“This is just the foundation that’s been laid for us to carry on for lot many years. It’s just the beginning. It’s nothing that we want to achieve, it’s not even a tiny bit of that. We understand where we want to go and hopefully, the guys can keep putting this kind of effort and take the team where it belongs,” he said.

