UIDAI reaction on Virender Sehwag, Aadhaar card, Ross Taylor dukaan band banter will make your day, leave you in splits

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has had an action-packed couple of weeks in India. The right-handed batsman has been impressive with his bat on the field and with words on social media. A couple of weeks ago he and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag were engaged in some humorous banter on Twitter. It was Sehwag who started the wordplay on the micro-blogging site by calling Taylor ‘Darji’. The exchange was as brilliant as it was entertaining! However, after a brief hibernation, Ross Taylor again came on Twitter with a quirky caption to a picture that he shared on Instagram. He said,”@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi… Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ.” There was no way the Multan ka Sultan was going to take a step back and he fired right back at Taylor and said that he was impressed by Taylor and asked UIDAI- the body responsible for issuing Aadhaar Card, if Taylor is eligible for one. Viru said,”Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills.” Interestingly, UIDAI also chose to become a part of this as it took to Twitter and reacted to Sehwag’s query. It said,”Language no bar. Resident status is what matters.” Well, unless Taylor turns Indian, Aadhaar card is out! Wonder if he will go for that particular shot!

Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills. http://t.co/zm3YXJdhk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2017

Language no bar. Resident status is what matters. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 6, 2017

Taylor has been in impressive form since the start of the ODI series where the Kiwis shocked Virat Kolhi and men in the first ODI but eventually went on to lose the series 2-1. He was a key player in New Zeland’s win in the first ODI, where he along with Tom Latham played a 200-run partnership. It is this partnership that kick-started the Twitter wordplay between Taylor and Sehwag with the latter calling the former as ‘Darji’. Both New Zeland and India are currently level in the three match T20I series. The third and final T20I will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, November 7. Well, Taylor has sent the invite to Sehwag, will you check-in too? Anyway, do stay tuned to the post-match conversation, it is bound to be scintillating!