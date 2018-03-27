UEFA Champions League rules change: 12 substitutes allowed in final; check other modifications in Europa League, Super Cup

Uefa has changed rule for Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup. (Reuters)

Union of European Football Associations commonly known UEFA have announced yet more changes to the Champions League and Europa League. The new changes will come into effect from next season. One of the changes is that teams will play with 12 substitutes instead of seven in the finals of each competition. The new rules also apply to the Super Cup.

The football governing body in Europe said that the increase of substitute options will give “clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility” and allow them to “facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season”.

Also, from the earlier bandwidth of three substitutions per team, each side will be allowed a fourth substitute from knockout matches into extra-time, something that has been successfully trialled in the Club World Cup and the FA Cup among others.

What’s changed?

Registering new players:

A club may register three new eligible players without any restrictions after the group stage. “This is in line with the existing regulatory situation in the different domestic leagues, which does not impose restrictions on the eligibility for competitions of players registered for a new club during the winter transfer window,” said Uefa.

This season, FC Barcelona are not able to play Philippe Coutinho as he earlier featured for Liverpool during the qualifying stages. Similarly, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot play for the Gunner in Europa League campaign because he featured in the competition for Borussia Dortmund.

However, Arsenal is able to play Henrikh Mkhitaryan because he played for Manchester United in Champions League.

Kick-off times:

As it stands, all Champions League games kick off at 19:45 BST/GMT. Staggered kick-off times will be introduced as standard next season. In the group stage, there will be two matches played on Tuesday, two on Wednesday, with matches kicking off at 17:55 BST/GMT.

All fixtures on the last matchday will be played simultaneously. The rest of the matches, including all the knockout ties, will kick off at 20:00 BST/GMT. Europa League matches from the group stage until the last 16 will kick off at 17:55 and 20:00. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all kick off at 20:00.

Substitutes:

A fourth substitute may be introduced in knockout matches – but only during extra time. This will not affect the other three substitutions. Teams contesting the Champions League and Europa League finals, plus the Uefa Super Cup, can name a matchday squad of 23 players instead of the 18 allowed in the rest of the competition.

“This gives clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season,” Uefa said.