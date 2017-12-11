UEFA Champions League Draw Round of 16: Real Madrid faces PSG, Chelsea to meet Barcelona in high profile matches

Real Madrid is the defending champion. (Twitter)

Chelsea must find a way past five-time winners Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League, while French giants PSG will face a tricky tie against the defending champions Real Madrid. Antonio Conte’s men finished second in their group stage behind AS Roma and their reward is a tie against the La Liga giants, with the first leg to be played in England at the Stamford Bridge. The clash will invoke the memory of their remarkable win over the Catalan giants in 2012 when a late goal from Ramires saw them reach the Champions League final on away goals despite the earlier dismissal of John Terry. Elsewhere, Manchester City were handed potentially the most straightforward task where they were paired with Swiss champions Basel, with Liverpool up against Porto. Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will also fancy chances of progressing to the last eight as they face Sevilla, with the second leg to take place at Old Trafford.

Champions League last 16 games are provisionally scheduled to take place in February and March 2018. The first legs will be contested on February 13, 14 and 20, 21 and the second legs will be played on March 6, 7 and 13, 14. Special guest for the draw were former Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player Xabi Alonso.

Juventus v Tottenham; Basel v Manchester City; Porto v Liverpool; Sevilla v Manchester United; Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain; Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma; Chelsea v Barcelona; Bayern Munich v Besiktas are the other ties.