Uber appoints skipper Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador

Taxi aggregator Uber on Friday announced Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador in India. In an official statement, the company said: “Uber India’s association with Virat Kohli will lay the foundation for a host of brand-led interventions in 2018. Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be actively involved in a series of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Uber India.”

However, the financial terms between Kohli and Uber are still unknown. Notably, this is for the first time the cab-hailing platform has announced a brand ambassador in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, last month, Uber had announced that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will be their face for the Egypt Market.

Amit Jain, the South Asia President and Uber India said that the Indian captain reflects the drive that the company shares with India daily. Kohli also embodies Uber’s commitment of serving the country, he added.

India is an important market for Uber, especially when it is locked in a fiery battle for market leadership with homegrown cab company Ola. One of the world’s most valued startups, Uber has pumped in millions of dollars in the Indian market towards product building as well as rider and driver incentives among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Kohli expressed his gratitude towards the company and said that it is great to see how Uber is using technology to revolutionise the way people move around cities and is empowering millions by creating economic opportunities

Virat Kohli has been in a devastating form off late. The Indian captain who tied the knot to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma last year in December is already a World Cup winner (2011), the Player of the tournament at World T20 (2014) and has led India to a record eight consecutive Test series win.

Purely as a batsman, the 29-year-old had more ODI hundreds (32) than anyone apart from Sachin Tendulkar (49), and averages 49 or better in all three formats. He is the only batsman to have achieved this feat. Even in the recently concluded month-long sojourn of South Africa, he was the driving force in India’s impressive performance. While in Tests, he scored one hundred, in ODIs he scored three. If all these achievements by Kohli have to be summed up in one word, it would be ‘Bradmansque’.