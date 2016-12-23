U-19 Asia Cup: India defeat Sri Lanka in the final, lift trophy for third consecutive time

Being unbeaten throughout the series in the eight-team game, India went to the finals to face Sri Lanka after they defeated Afghanistan, following a spectacular game play by opener Himanshu Rana scoring 130. (PTI)

Clinching the trophy for the third consecutive times, the Indian Under 19 team had claimed the U-19 Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the finals, today. Being unbeaten throughout the series in the eight-team game, India went to the finals to face Sri Lanka after they defeated Afghanistan, following a spectacular game play by opener Himanshu Rana scoring 130. With the 77 run victory against Afghanistan, the defending champions were on the favorable side to win this year’s Asia Cup.

Giving a target of 274 after spectacular batting, team India bowled out Sri Lanka at 239, to clinch the trophy. While spinners had their part in the knocking down the Lankan batting attack, Himanshu Rana and Shubhnam Gill played major roles to put a competitive target. Captain of the Indian squad, Abhishek Sharma also played a key role in their success in retaining the trophy, by taking 4 wickets and giving just 37 runs through out his spell.

Also Watch:

Coached by Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid, the Under 19 team had been exhibited a spectacular performance in the group stages, winning all the matches convincingly. With consistent batting performances, while Indian batsman Himanshu Rana was the top scorer in the game till the final, with 212 runs in 4 games, another Indian batsman Shubman Gill had been the second best scorer with 182 runs in 4 games. Before the finals, even the third spot for the best scorer was held by a Indian batsman Prithvi Shah, who scored 150 runs in 3 matches.