Two IPLs from next year? Here’s what BCCI honcho Rajeev Shukla has to say

Rajeev Shukla with RPS captain Steve Smith at the closing ceremony of IPL 10. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a nation-wide phenomenon ever since its inception in 2008. The franchise-based league is celebrated like a festival across the country and has improved the quality of Indian cricket. In a major development, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla has admitted that Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is actually planning a mini-IPL in the future, with UAE being the likely destination to host the tournament. Shukla’s comments came during an exclusive interview with Gulf News where he admitted that the board is looking to take the league beyond the border.

Making this league possible should not be a tough task for BCCI as well since the Champions League spot is still vacant after the tournament was scrapped after the 2014 edition. “One concept that we are deliberating and considering is launching a mini edition of the IPL overseas. We have seen that there is huge attraction for IPL overseas. Earlier, we used to stage our Champions League T20 abroad and that slot is still vacant. We are thinking of a mini edition in that slot,” Shukla said.

Meanwhile, Shukla is also set to lead an eight-member committee of BCCI to analyse the few contentious Lodha panel reforms which are being opposed by the Board’s state units. The other members of the panel are TC Mathew (former Kerala Cricket Association president), Niranjan Shah, Naba Bhattacharjee (Meghalaya Cricket Association Secretary), Jay Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association secretary and son of BJP president Amit Shah), BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who will be the convener of the committee.

“In view of the fact that the next date of hearing (in the Supreme Court) in the matter is fixed for July 14, 2017, the committee is requested to fix an early date for its meeting in order to ensure that the above task is undertaken with utmost urgency and its written report circulated by July 10, 2017 so that the same may be considered by the General Body and finalised prior to the above hearing,” said Amitabh Choudhary in a statement.