Triple H to fight Jinder Mahal? The Game challenges Modern Day Maharaja to the biggest match in India’s history

Triple H and Jinder Mahal. (Source: AP)

“The biggest match in India’s history. The question is – India, Jinder Mahal are you ready?” These words from Triple H are enough to give any WWE fan goosebumps. We are less than a month away from WWE India tour and a recent video posted by Triple H on his Twitter handle hints at a possible clash between him and Jinder Mahal in New Delhi. The former WWE Champion has only one condition to fight Jinder Mahal in Delhi on December 9 i.e. if India wants it. In this video, Triple H says that during his recent trip to Mumbai, he was asked a million times if he would step back into the ring. The WWE superstar added that if India wants it, he’ll return to the ring in New Delhi on December 9.

“On my recent trip to Mumbai, I was asked a million times — would I consider stepping back into the ring in India in December? I decided India, that if you want it bad enough, I will reply you. Let me hear your voice and if it is loud enough then I’ll return to New Delhi on December 9 and I will step into that ring to compete. But, it won’t be against just anybody. It will be the biggest match in India’s history. It will be Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal, the former WWE champion against the King of Kings, The Game, The Cerebral Assassin,” he said.

Calling it the biggest match in Indian history, Triple H said that he could compete but the question is are India and Jinder Mahal ready for it. WWE India tour will see names like Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins in action.

Jinder Mahal was supposed to headline the event that is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. However, he recently lost his WWE title to AJ Styles and is now set to miss the main event of Survivor Series as well. This last minute change by WWE in its series of events also points towards the possibility of a clash between the Modern Maharaja and Triple H.