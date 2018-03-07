Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus 2nd leg Live Streaming Online in India: When and where to watch Champions League match on TV

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus 2nd leg Live Streaming Online. (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus 2nd leg Live Streaming Online in India: Tottenham Hotspurs is having a dream run in Champions League and they would like to continue it when they face Juventus for the second leg. In the round of 16 fixture, Spurs will be hosting the Old Lady of Turin. In the first leg, between Tot and Juv at Allianz Stadium, both the teams ended in a draw. The final score of the match was 2-2 with Spurs making a spectacular comeback after going two goals down in the first 10 minutes. Now, with home advantage Spurs just need to play for a draw in order to qualify for the quarterfinals as the Mauricio Pocenttino-led team have an advantage of two ‘away’ goals’. It means if they get a draw in this match they will qualify.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus will be played on Wednesday night, March 08, 2018.

What time is the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus begins at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus will be played at the Wembley, England.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How can one follow the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus live online?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website.