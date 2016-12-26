Top 2016 cricket moments in photos: From Virat Kohli to Karun Nair and more, check out the magical moments

Virat Kohli and cricket can never be separated from each other. (Reuters)

2016 was a shining and a successful year for cricket, particularly Indian cricket. If it was the 50 overs World Cup that attracted the limelight in 2015, this year it was the glittering ICC World T:20 that hogged the limelight. There were more good moments than the sad ones for Team India in 2016. Let’s revisit some of the top moments from the world of cricket this year.

ICC World T20, 2016

India being the host nation, was picked the favourites to lift the title. But it was the Caribbean Kings who once again proved to the world why West Indies is the most feared team in the T20 format. In a nail-biting final, the 2012 champions, went a step ahead to defeat England in the final by 6 wickets; experienced campaigner Marlon Samuels being the chief architect of the run-chase, after his side lost some early wickets. He steered the run-chase carefully sticking to one-side and forging small partnerships, until in the final over, the Eden Gardens crowd in Kolkata got a treat of T20, as upcoming star Carlos Brathwaite hit back-to-back four sixes to take West Indies over the line, much to the shock of English fans. West Indies needed 19 off 6 balls, and with the Brathwaite storm, Ben Stokes was left reeling. It was triple delight as the West Indies’ women team also clinched the T20 World Cup and their U-19 side also won the U-19 World Cup this year.

ICC World T:20 champions 2016- West Indies, doing the ‘DJ Bravo’ moves. (AP)

Virat Kohli’s record double tons

Continuing his purple patch, Team India Test captain Virat Kohli made the most of 2016, as he hit a record three double centuries in the year. 200 against West Indies (Antigua), 211 against New Zealand (Indore) and career-best 235 against England (Mumbai). Doing so, he became the first-ever Indian as well as first-ever Indian captain also in achieving this rare milestone. He was also the highest run-getter in the recently concluded Anthony De Mello Trophy played between India and England.

Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter across all formats in 2016. (PTI)

Misbah-ul-Haq’s push-up act at the Mecca of cricket- Lord’s

Pakistan Test cricket captain kept his promise to the Pakistan Army as he did ten push ups at the Mecca of cricket – Lord’s; at the age of 42 years and 47 days. The moment he completed his century, the right-hander dropped to his hands and knees. While doing the push-ups, he was cheered by the crowd and Pakistani players applauded with pride. Later on Misbah gave the reason saying, “That was my promise to the army guys. We did a camp in Abbottabad before the skill camp in Lahore, and we used to do an honour code every time, we just stepped into the ground and did ten push-ups. And I promised them, if ever I score a hundred, I will definitely do that to remind you that we were there.”

At the age of 42, Misbah-ul-Haq did 10 push ups at Lord’s. (Reuters)

Mohammad Amir’s comeback to cricket

In what was a humiliating incident in 2010, the tainted trio of Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt were punished for their involvement in a serious match-fixing scandal; they were banned for 5 years (Amir, the teenager) and life (Asif and Butt). It was one of the most embarrassing years for Pakistan cricket and the gentleman’s game in general. Six years after that, it was deja vu for Amir as he made his international comeback in Pakistan colours against England. There was intense displeasure on his return to Lord’s as the crowd “booed” him. Nevertheless, he did make a decent comeback but couldn’t emulate his previous heroics.

Mohammad Amir returned to International cricket after serving a 5-year ban. (AP)

Brendon McCullum’s fastest test ton

It was an emotional final Test match for New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. Playing in his last Test match, he bowed down with a valiant fight hitting some trademark drives, pulls and inside-outs, which was a typical “Brendon McCullum show”, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, much to the crowd’s delight. Doing so, he scored the fastest Test century in just 54 balls in New Zealand’s first innings against trans-Tasman rivals Australia. New Zealand were in trouble at 32/3, when ‘Baz’ went to bat, as he stepped up the tempo with some counter attacking batting to salvage back the Kiwi pride. Post lunch, he was at his explosive best and reached the milestone in mere 54 balls – two less than West Indian great Viv Richards and Pakistani captain Test Misbah-Ul-Haq.

McCullum hit the fastest Test ton in his final Test. (Reuters)

India’s ascendancy to the top in Test cricket

Statistically, 2016 will be remembered as the best year in Test cricket for Team India. Continuing their rich form since last year, Team India under the reigns of a young, aggressive and leading-from-the-front captain Virat Kohli, went on to win 5 back to back Test series. This year, India defeated West Indies 2-0 (4) at their home, then our spinners toyed with the New Zealand batsmen, as India mauled them 3-0 (3), and then recently thrashed England 4-0 (5), which was touted as a revenge series; as Alastair Cook & co. defeated the hosts 2-1 (4) in 2012. In all, India played 12 Tests, winning 9 and drawing 3, ending the year undefeated, taking the total unbeaten streak to 18 Tests. Virat Kohli & co. received the Test mace from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar; after dethroning arch-rivals Pakistan from the numero uno position; after the completion of New Zealand series. All these successful achievements resulted in Ravichandran Ashwin being declared the Cricketer and Test cricketer of the year-2016. While Virat Kohli was made the ODI captain of the year.

India remained unbeaten in Tests this year, winning 9 and drawing 3. (PTI)

Karun Nair’s magnificient 303*

The first time an Indian cricketer who scored a triple century in Test cricket was 12 years ago in Multan and it was the dashing and explosive opening batsman Virender Sehwag, who made 309 runs against Pakistan. After that knock, Viru once again hit a blistering 319 runs against South Africa in Chennai, which is his career-best. Co-incidentally, it was once again in Chennai that another Indian batsman in the new-comer Karun Nair scored a brilliant 303 unbeaten runs against a decent English attack. This knock is vital as Nair was playing only his third Test match, and this was his maiden Test ton; thereby becoming only the second Indian to be counted in the elite club of 300. England lost by an innings and 75 runs despite posting 477 runs in the first innings.

Karun Nair rewrote history by becoming the second Indian to score a triple ton. (Reuters)

Australia suffered their first-ever ‘whitewash’ in ODIs

The once mighty Australians generally good travellers had never suffered an ODI series whitewash ever in their cricketing history till date. But they were made to taste their own medicine by a consistent South Africa in October. In the third ODI, the Aussies playing to stay alive in the series, David Miller scored an unbeaten 118 coming in to bat at no. 6, successfully orchestrated a mighty run-chase of 371 to pocket the series in Proteas’ favour. This drubbing and humiliation continued till the 5th ODI at Newlands, Cape Town when the Aussies failed to chase down the home side’s 327 despite David Warner putting up a fighting 173. This series wasn’t of much value apart from the numbers as many key players were rested by both sides.

South Africa routed Australia 5-0 in the ODI series. (AP)

Faf du Plessis’ mint-gate scandal

2016 luckily had few controversies in cricket. The mint-gate scandal was the biggest of them all and perhaps the most needless of them all. As South Africa took a commanding and deserving 2-0 lead in the three match Test series Down Under, the Australian media tried to shift focus from Australia’s miserable performances to Faf du Plessis’ conduct alleging him of ball tampering.

According to TV cameras, it was found that Faf used a mint lolly to shine the surface of the ball and soon after the quarrel aggravated as Australian media followed Faf and the Proteas’ movements, resulting in an unnecessary pushing on a media person at an airport.

This alleged offense earned him an ICC hearing prior to the third Test as Faf pleaded not guilty. Ultimately, he was found guilty and was penalised his entire match fees but wasn’t barred from playing the Day-Night Adelaide Test, where he went on to score a century, thereby shutting the critics.

Many believe that Faf was harshly dealt by the ICC. (AP)

India winning the Asia Cup in T20 format

Keeping in eye, the upcoming T20 World Cup. the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format for the very first time. India beat hosts Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to lift their sixth Asia Cup Title. The final was a rain curtailed contest, with 15-overs per side possible. India never really bothered by the hosts spirited entry to the finals and a credible effort by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan made the run-chase pretty easy for India. The finishing touch was given by skipper MS Dhoni who hit the winning runs, a mammoth six off Al-Amin Hossain.

India won the Asia Cup for a record sixth time. (PTI)

Virat Kohli’s IPL

The 9th edition of the glamorous Indian Premier League (IPL) was won by David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. But the most talked-about team who won hearts and people’s adulation was Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli. It was a bit painful as his side lost a close fought final by 8 runs, but Virat Kohli made this IPL his own, as he entered the record books by achieving three things- the highest run-getter in IPL, surpassing India teammate Suresh Raina, the only player to score ‘four’ centuries in the richest T20 league and amassing the highest runs in a single edition of IPL – 974 runs, becoming the only player to get past 900-runs-mark!!

Captain Virat Kohli was at his mercurial best in this year’s IPL. (PTI)

Yuvraj Singh’s marriage with Hazel Keech

This one has nothing to do with cricket, but then again, as far as Indians are concerned, Yuvraj is nothing but a symbol of cricket. Team India’s veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with Bollywood actor Hazel Keech on November 30. The star-batsman became another Indian cricketer to marry a lady from B-town, after Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Mohammad Azharuddin, West Indian great Vivian Richards, Harbhajan Singh; in what was another cricket-bollywood wedding. His wedding was attended by many cricketers including almost the entire Indian cricket team and the cricketers who played with him. A notable absentees was his father Yograj Singh.

Yuvraj married Hazel at a Gurudwara in Chandigarh. (PTI)

India’s clean-sweep against Aussies Down Under

Having lost the ODI series 1-4, India didn’t look shattered. As we all know, the ODI series was a very close fought series, where it seemed like India will win, but the Aussies made a swift comeback every time they won; the 4th ODI defeat being the most painful one, as India imploded from a certain winning position. However, winning the 5th ODI in Sydney, India decided to end the series 4-4 (ODIs & T20s combined); and with a newly formed T20 line-up which had the mix of both fresh and experienced faces, India defeated Australia in all the 3 T:20s convincingly to clinch the series 3-0, whitewashing the hosts for the first time in any format, that too at their home. India’s top 3 batsmen- openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were all among runs and scored heavily.