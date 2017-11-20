Tom Moody trolled by CPM supporters on Facebook, check out IPL winning coach’s reaction on Twitter

Moody’s Investors Service had upgraded India’s sovereign rating after 13 long years from Baa3 to Baa2. The market and ruling party were buoyed by the report. (PTI image)

Moody’s Investors Service had upgraded India’s sovereign rating after 13 long years from Baa3 to Baa2. The market and ruling party were buoyed by the report. But former Australian cricketer Tom Moody had to bear the brunt of taunt of a few people on the social media- chiefly CPM supporters. After the incident made headlines, the man, who coached Sunrisers Hyderabad to the coveted IPL glory in 2016, reacted in a lighter vein on Twitter. “Thanks to all of you who have realise I don’t work in the finance ratings industry!,” Moody said. The controversy had begun when a group of supporters of the CPM resorted to abusing Moody by mistaking him for Moody’s- the US based credit rating agency! Through his last Facebook post on October 4, the cricketer thanked people for wishing him does not seem to have deterred anyone from pouring out their anger on the very same birthday related Facebook post. They called him abuses, termed him as a ”paid Sanghi”, and there were slogans raised against him in the comments section such as ”Jai Pinarayi Vijayan, Jai Beef!”. This incident is a clear case of how social media trolling can go wrong and boomeranged to expose those who make fun of others.

Adding fuel to the raging online war of words, some others hit back, pointing out that Tom Moody has nothing to do with the Moody’s Investor Service that had upgraded India’s rating and those belonging to a literate state like Kerala should not target the cricketer like this. Then there were some social media users hitting back at those who were abusing and targeting the cricketer on his FB page. This led to more confusion and angrier comments on his Facebook page!

Moody’s had last week raised India’s sovereign rating for the first time in over 13 years, saying growth prospects have improved with continued progress on economic and institutional reforms. The rating was upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 and rating outlook was changed to stable from positive. The rating action implies India is investment grade with moderate credit risk, which is two notches above the junk grade.

Take a look at Tom Moody’s tweet

Thanks to all of you who have realise I don’t work in the finance ratings industry! #Moodys ???? http://t.co/A44FX8VAAP — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 19, 2017

Earlier this year, Tom Moody had applied for the Indian cricket team’s chief coach’s post. Moody is a proven international and IPL coach (Sri Lanka and Sunrisers Hyderabad). Moody is known as a soft-spoken, more of a backroom man with a pleasing personality. A two-time World Cup winner (1987 and 1999), 52-year-old Moody was an important member of Australia’s limited overs side till the late 90’s, representing the country in 76 ODIs.