This was really a special moment and will stay with me for long time: Virat Kohli

The 200 runs partnership between Virat and Kedar snatched the game from England. (AP)

The first ODI between India and England was a complete run-fest, as England failed to defend their highest total of 350 runs against India. Riding on match-winning centuries by captain Virat Kohli and local lad Kedar Jadhav, India went nose head with that mammoth 200 runs partnership, that recovered India’s run chase that was looking in danger when the score read 63/4.

I am glad I was there with him, pushing him. One word for his innings would be ‘outstanding’: Virat Kohli on Kedar Jadhav pic.twitter.com/jpfNZPCU14 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Attending the press conference after the match, the new captain Virat Kohli, said “This was something really special, will stay with me for a very long time,” said Virat Kohli after defeating England in the first ODI.

Virat was high on praise for Kedar Jadhav. He said, “I am glad I was there with him, pushing him. One word for his innings would be outstanding.”

India won the 1st ODI by 3 wickets, scripting a record run-chase of 350 runs, for the third time! India now leads the 3 match series, 1-0 and goes to Cuttack, with their noses ahead and as ‘favourites’ to clinch the series. However, toss will once again be a vital factor at the Barabati stadium.