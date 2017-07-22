This video showing Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy DANCING during Harmanpreet Kaur century knock is the best thing you will see today

It seemed like Mithali and Veda were not aware of the camera while they were grooving in the dugout.

While Harmanpreet Kaur entertained fans on the field with a brilliant 171-run knock against Australia, skipper Mithali Raj, and teammate Veda Krishnamurthy were dancing off the field. It seemed like Mithali and Veda were not aware of the camera while they were grooving in the dugout. As soon as skipper Mithali realised the camera was watching her, she hid behind another teammate. Playing one of the greatest ever ODI knocks in women’s cricket ever, Harmanpreet scripted history as she ensured India defeat champions Australia in ICC World Cup final semi-finals. Kaur’s knock helped India score a comfortable victory over Australia to face England in semis.

Thanks to Harmanpreet’s stunning knock, now the final will be played between hosts England and India at the iconic Lord’s stadium on Sunday. As per many cricketing experts, the blistering knock of 171 off 115 balls was best-ever seen in the women’s world cup history. Also, it is only the second time that India have entered the summit clash of the global event.

Watch video | While Harmanpreet was entertaining us on the field at Derby yesterday, Veda Krishnamurthy and Mithali Raj were entertaining us off it!

Undoubtedly, a confident Mithali Raj-led squad has lived a dream so far in the tournament and stormed its way into the final by beating six-time champions Australia in the semifinals. Hopes are high as India have an upperhand and will beat England. However, home-conditions may provide an extra-edge to England for Sunday’s game. Once again, all eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for the game.