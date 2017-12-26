This Pakistan batsman got hit for 6 sixes in an over, smashed 100 off just 26 balls in response; no he was not Shahid Afridi

Babar Azam scores an impressive 26-balls century.

The occasion was Shahid Afridi’s foundation’s charity match and the man behind doing the unbelievable job was Babar Azam. The match witnessed some power hitting as Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik had put on quite a show with the bat. Malik had thrashed Azam for six sixes in an over to hold SAF Red score to 210 runs in 10 overs. When it was Azam’s turn, the all-rounder powered SAF Green’s reply with a 26-ball hundred.

The right-hander clobbered eleven sixes and seven boundaries, scoring at a strike rate of 384.62. Fittingly, Afridi hit the winning runs for SAF green with a boundary. Earlier, in 2016, Pakistan’s coach Mickey Arthur had compared Azam to Indian captain Virat Kohli. He said that the 23-year-old reminds him of the India skipper at the same age.

However, in an interview to ESPNCricinfo, Azam said he shouldn’t be compared to such a “big player” and claimed that Kohli is “the No.1 batsman in the world.”

WATCH|

Babar Azam’s excellent 100 off 26 balls at the Shahid Afridi Foundation match in Faisalabad #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dsKLLuyDE4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 24, 2017

“He compared me with a very big player. I think it shouldn’t be done. But that is the coach’s thinking. Maybe the stats at the start of our careers are similar, but he is the No.1 batsman in the world. I want to perform at a high level for Pakistan too,” said Azam.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, India player Ravindra Jadeja did a Yuvraj Singh during an inter-district T20 tournament between Jamnagar and Amreli at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. Jadeja achieved a rare feat when he hit 6 sixes in one over while representing Jamnagar district. He scored a spectacular 154 off just 69 deliveries as his side posted a mammoth 239 for 6 in 20 overs.

Jadeja’s thundering innings began in the 10th over and it was in the 15th over of the match that he hit 6 sixes. The unlucky bowler who was at the receiving end was Nilam Vamja. During his blistering knock, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 fours.

Chasing a target of 240 runs, Amreli managed to make 118/5 in 20 overs. Vishal Vasoya has scored 36 runs while Nilam Vamja made 32 runs. Mahendra Jethva took three wickets in four overs and gave away just six runs. Jamnagar won the match by 121 runs and secured four points-courtesy Jadeja’s blistering century knock. While Jadeja’s knock has come in an inter-district tourney, it will do his confidence a world of good since he has not been featuring in the one-day set-up of the national side.