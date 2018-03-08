This is how much Indian skipper Virat Kohli will earn in a year after new BCCI contract

Virat Kohli’s salary has been increased from Rs 2 cr to Rs 7 cr by BCCI. (Source: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday finally accepted skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri’s demand of pay hike for members of the Indian cricket team. The board formed a new Grade: A+ for top cricketers, raising their salaries from Rs 2 crore to Rs 7 crore, respectively. This makes Virat Kohli, who is also the highest paid cricketer in the Indian Premier League after this year’s retention, the highest-paid Indian cricketer.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper who has been in red-hot form over the last couple of years, was retained by the team for a whopping Rs 17 crore, making him the most expensive player in the cash-rich league’s history.

His brand value has also increased in last 12 months. According to the Duff & Phelps report ‘Rise of the Millennials: India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brands’ published in December 2017, Virat Kohli was the most valuable celebrity brand in the country, with a brand value of $144 million (about Rs 936 crore as per current value) registering a growth of 56 per cent from last year

As far as the global ranking goes, Kohli has taken giant strides even there. As per the Forbes Fab 40 list released in 2017, Virat Kohli surpassed big names like football star Lionel Messi, golfer Rory McIlory and Golden State Warriors’ shooter Stephen Curry. Virat Kohli’s brand value stands at $14.5 million, placing him on 7th spot in a list topped by Roger Federer.

After the new BCCI contract, Virat Kohli would be earning Rs 24 crore per year through his international as well as IPL appearances. However, this isn’t the only way of earning money for Kohli. He is also among the most sought-after celebrities in India.

As of October 2017, Virat Kohli endorsed as many as 20 brands including Manyavar, Audi, MRF, Tissot, Gionee, Puma, Boost, Colgate and Vicks.

The 2017 Forbes Sports Money Index revealed that the Indian skipper earns an additional sum of $19 million (about Rs 123 crore as per current value) through endorsements. Back of the envelope calculations, taking into consideration current dollar: rupee value suggests that Virat Kohli may be earning anything in the range of Rs 140 crore and Rs150 crore per year. However, this is just a rough estimate and there is no official word on it.

Apart from this, he has also invested in a number of ventures like Sport Convo and Wrogn. He also owns an Indian Super League team: FC Goa along with Varun Dhawan. Kohli’s investment in the franchise is at under Rs 1 crore a year and he owns less than 25 per cent stake in the team. He also owns a restaurant in Delhi’s RK Puram – Nueva.

Apart from this, the 29-year-old batsman had also launched his own chain of gyms, Chisel in 2015. Kohli had reportedly invested around Rs 90 crore in this chain which is jointly owned by Kohli, Chisel Fitness and CSE, the sister concern of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, which is the agency that manages Kohli.

The income from these sources haven’t been revealed but should be enough to keep Virat Kohli going even after he decides to hang his boots.