‘The Man Who Became Khali’, story of how ‘Great Khali’ suffered to earn his first Rs 5

Professional wrestler, The Great Khali. Source: PTI

“The Man Who Became Khali” is the name of the book written by none other than The Great Khali himself along with Vinit K. Bansal. This book has been published by the Penguin Random House. This book defines the journey of a man named Dalip Singh Rana and how he became The Great Khali. The book is a no-holds-barred account of the man who controlled his inner demons and physical anomalies and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The formative years of Khali were dull of turbulences. His parents could not afford his education, he had to drop out of school and take up a plantation job available in the village to earn Rs 5 a day at the tender age of eight. Even through he went through all the trouble at such a young age, his determination never failed. He followed his goal to pursue wresling in an intense manner and this was enough to to make his passion reach such the internationally acclaimed WWE arena.

“It was the summer of 1979; the monsoon was awaited and there wasn’t any money left for the fees since the crops had dried out. Almost a month had passed since I moved to class II and the principal was accosting me on a daily basis for not paying the school fees. Then one day, my class teacher abused me in front of the entire class. The other students sneered at me and made fun of me,” writes Khali in the book published by Penguin Random House. After this incident Khali not to go to school. He says, “My schooling ended forever and so did my education. My mind was inclined to work for my family and to support my parents. One day, when I was with my father, the mat (account keeper) came to him and informed him about a plantation job available in the village. He said that every worker would be paid a sum of Rs 5 per day. As soon as I heard that, my eyes gleamed with excitement. For me, a sum of Rs 5 per day was a huge amount. It struck me that not long ago, we didn’t even have Rs 2.50 for my school fees. Compared to that, Rs 5 seemed like a jackpot! I was motivated to work hard for it.” However, the mat was not happy because Khali was just eight years old and his father was strictly against it and refused to listen to anything.

You may also want to watch-

But nothing came in the way of Khali’s determination to help his family. His work was with the forest department for its new campaign to plant some trees in the village. The wrestler recalls, “I had to work at the plant nursery, which was situated some 4 km down the hill. I had to collect the plants, carry them on my back, travel uphill to the village for another 4 km and plan them. Once all the trees were planted, I had to go back again and get more seedlings. ” After the first day of his work, the account keeper was hgappy with Khali’s work and thus he gave him his first earning which was a five rupee note. “That moment is still fresh in my mind, as if it was only yesterday. It was an inexplicable feeling, something that till date counts as one of my happiest memories. My first earning! I was on cloud nine,” he says.

But this was not his first job, according to the international wrestler, his first real job as a body guard of a businessman who owned a number of restaurants in Shimla. He was paid Rs 1,500 a month and food and lodging expenses were also taken care of.