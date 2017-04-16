The indelible legacy

The majority of Arsenal fans have now turned against their manager. (Reuters)

The defeat to Crystal Palace felt like the endgame; the final chapter of an epic that Arsene Wenger started to script 21 years ago. For the first time during Wenger’s reign, the Gunners lost to their cross-town rivals. For the first time under Wenger, the north London club suffered four consecutive away defeats on the bounce. The majority of Arsenal fans have now turned against their manager. On the face of it, even a largely sterile board might have to react if Arsenal don’t secure a top-four finish, which Wenger had achieved every time during his previous 20 years at his beloved club. With eight matches to go, Arsenal are placed sixth, seven points off the fourth-placed Manchester City. At the moment, it seems unthinkable that Wenger can go on despite the fact that a two-year contract extension deal is on the table.

Parting company with Wenger is easier said than done though. Can Stan Kroenke, the club’s majority shareholder, or chief executive Ivan Gazidis walk up to him and say, “au revoir”? Gazidis reportedly has told fans that this term’s trouble could be a catalyst for change. But does he have the owner’s approval? There’s a deep sense of gratitude for what the Frenchman has done for the club. Over the past two decades, he has made Arsenal a financial superpower.

In 1996-97, Arsenal had been a virtual non-entity in football’s rich list, below Newcastle United, with a revenue of around £30 million. Cut to Deloitte’s 2017 annual report that puts Arsenal seventh in the money league with a net revenue of £350.4 million.

The Gunners are now wealthier than Chelsea and Juventus. Wenger has also taken Arsenal from Highbury to an expansive new stadium. And there have had been small matters of creating the Invincibles, playing the Champions League final and securing European top-flight football every year. Wenger has thrived in prudence in the transfer market, which is a reason why he has made the club a financial elite. He has given

the club stability and global fame.

More importantly, he has revolutionised English football. Before Wenger, very few foreign coaches had made an impact in the English league. Even the highly regarded Jozef Venglos had failed at Aston Villa. Ossie Ardiles couldn’t make a mark at Tottenham Hotspur. In the summer of ‘96, Wenger replaced Bruce Rioch at Arsenal because the legendary Johan Cruyff wasn’t interested in the job. As it turned out, he became the most influential coaching figure post Cruyff in terms of style and philosophy. His arrival brought out the best in Sir Alex Ferguson as well and together they made the Premiership the biggest football brand in the world. At the moment, all the top English Premier League clubs have overseas managers. Wenger was the trailblazer. He taught the English game to revel in technical, passing and possession football, getting rid of the hurly-burly.

The downside is that Wenger somewhat lost ambition after 2006. He never spent lavishly to build a title-winning

side, choosing to play safe instead. He sold his star players like Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie to the club’s direct rivals. During their 10-2 Champions League round of 16 thrashing of Arsenal, Bayern Munich showed how the English club has become leaderless and rudderless on the pitch.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League since 2004, giving their fans enough reasons to grumble. Then again, Liverpool, the five-time European champions, haven’t won the English top division title since 1989-90. Spurs haven’t annexed it since 1960-61.

In fact, the Wenger bashers should look at Manchester United’s travails post Ferguson. The situation at Old Trafford became desperate enough to appoint Jose Mourinho, without the desired effect. The Arsenal board has to be judicious.

At 67 years of age, however, Wenger is perhaps a little too old to bounce back from reverses. And he no longer has a director like David Dein or an assistant like Pat Rice to fall back on for advice during crisis. Will he give up? There’s a possibility of Marc Overmars coming in as the director of football at Arsenal. The former Holland international had flourished as a player under Wenger’s watch and his arrival would certainly alter the club’s football structure. Wenger would no longer hold absolute authority over all football matters.

Asked about this, the Gunners boss gave a frank and honest response. “I’m not aware of (it). I like Marc, of course. He is director of football at Ajax. I’m sure there are plenty of candidates to take care of Arsenal Football Club. I’m not worried about that.” The next eight matches could be hugely significant to Arsenal’s future. But one thing is for sure; even if Wenger doesn’t win another game in his managerial career, he would still finish as a legend.