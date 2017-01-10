The ‘Deadman’ Undertaker Returns to WWE; will fight in Royal Rumble

The Undertaker makes a return on RAW. (Source: Twitter)

With just three weeks for the Royal Rumble 2017, WWE superstar dropped a bombshell on Monday night RAW by making a comeback to the ring. The event might act as a build to his return in WrestleMania 33. One of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, the Undertaker maintained an impressive record of 23 consecutive wins in the WrestleMania till he was defeated by Brock Lesnar in the 30th edition of the annual event on April 6, 2014.

He made his return in the same New Orleans arena where he suffered three F5s in a 25-minute bout against Lesnar in 2014. The 51-year old wrestler looked furious on his return and made it clear that no one can control him or tell him where to go. He also said that he will dig 29 holes for 29 bodies in the Royal rumble to ensure a return into WrestleMania. He reinforced that anyone who will stand in his way will rest in peace.

However, the road isn’t going to be easy for the deadman. He will be put in the ring against some heavyweights like Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Chris Jericho, Brau Strowman and Big E among others. The winner of this 30-man Royal rumble match will get a chance to contest for a title at WrestleMania 33. The event is scheduled to take place at Alamodome in San Antonio, Taxes on January 29, 2017. This will be the second time when the event will be held in Alamodome after 1997.

In another high-profile match, John Cena will take on AJ Styles for WWE World Championship Title. Both wrestlers maintained an intense rivalry in 2016 and things don’t look like easing anytime soon. Undertaker’s return could also be a big booster for Monday Night Raw. The red brand is struggling to keep up with Smackdown that managed to pull off higher ratings for the first time in the last week of December since separate rosters were set for both the events.