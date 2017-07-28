Telangana government showers Indian women’s cricket team captain with rewards, announces Rs 1 crore, house plot to Mithali Raj

Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj (PTI)

The Telangana government today announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and a house plot to captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj. Congratulating Raj, who met him here today, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao praised the team led by her for their scintillating performance in the just-concluded women’s World Cup, a release from the CM’s office said.

“You have played wonderfully at the World Cup. We thought you would sure to win in the final too. Unfortunately, we lost by a slender margin. But yet your team performed well and the whole nation watched your performance,” the release quoted him as saying. “I also watched the match. You have played very well in this tournament. You have set a record by scoring the highest number of runs. You have exhibited a wonderful talent. You are the pride of Telangana and Hyderabad city,” he said.

According to the release, the 34-year-old cricketer will get a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and 600 sq yards of house plot. Rao also felicitated Raj’s coach RSR Murthy and announced a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh to him, it said. Raj’s parents and senior officials were present on the occasion. The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Mithali Raj, was the runner-up in the World Cup. Raj became the highest run -getter during the tournament.