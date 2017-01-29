Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal: How Hawk-Eye technology ruined the winning moment in Australian Open 2017

Australian Open 2017: While the Hawk-Eye technology went in Roger Federer’s favour, it totally ruined the eruption of joy which is possible only when there is a climax to a high-intensity rally. (Source: Twitter)

Inarguably the highest achieving lawn tennis player Roger Federer defeated one of the grittiest sportsmen Rafael Nadal after a great Australian Open final on January 29. While people would still argue needlessly if Roger Federer is the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T), there is another debate which got highlighted after the match that, whether technology is ruining the rawness and intensity of sports? While the match between Nadal and Federer was as thrilling as it could be, both of them upped their games at different points of time in the game. Luckily for Federer, it came during the last few games where he showed exceptional skills. Unfortunately, during the final few games, it was the hawk-eye technology which kept deciding the faults, double faults, and even the final point of the game. While it went in Federer’s favour, it totally ruined the eruption of joy which is possible only when there is a climax to a high-intensity rally. Technology proved to be speed breakers.

Meanwhile, Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title by defeating old great rival Nadal in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena. 35-year old Federer from Switzerland won over the French, Nadal, with scores of 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 3-6, 6-3 to win his fifth Australian Open title. He won the championship point by a forehand winner. But whether it was out or in, was decided by Hawk-Eye. There is no doubt that it was helpful, but old school sports fans will grumble against the fact that, sports is less about perfect results than perfect moments. What joy is a winning moment if not savoured within a fraction of a second?

Though we cannot take away anything from the fact that technology is an important part of any sport, especially because it helps in umpiring, data analysis, dieting, safety and much more. Together, it is true that sports are being driven towards excellence more and more. But being reliant on it too much prevents the audience and at times also the players, from a basic element: instinct.

Initially developed for Cricket, Hawk-eye is a complicated camera and computing system which records the ball’s trajectory and puts out a 3D map to decide where the ball fell to the ground, which in tennis helps umpires to know if a shot was in or out. Last time, Hawk-Eye technology was in question in a big way was in the 2007 Wimbledon Championship finals, interestingly between Nadal and Federer themselves. It was then, that Federer got agitated at a point challenged by Nadal went against his way, and he unsuccessfully called to stop the usage of technology. Probably this Australian Open was a revenge in disguise, but is it worth it?