I quit! Darren Lehmann breaks down, takes this big step

Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian coach. (ANI)

Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann says he will quit after the final Test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third test last weekend.

A tearful Lehmann insisted the decision to quit was his, and he was not fired by his bosses over the scandal that has plunged the team into crisis. Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Bancroft all received bans.

“After viewing Steve and Cameron’s hurting, it’s only fair that I make this decision,” said Lehmann. “I’m ultimately responsible for the culture of the team.”

“This will allow cricket Australia to complete a full review of the team and allow them to implement changes to regain the trust of the Australian public, this is the right thing for Australian cricket.”

“It’s been a wonderful experience coaching the Australian cricket team. I hope the team rebuilds from this and the Australian public finds it in their hearts to forgive these young men.”

The final Test in Johannesburg starts tomorrow. South Africa lead the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, an emotional Steve Smith broke down repeatedly as he took full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal, saying he is simply gutted right now and would regret the incident for the rest of his life.

“To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry,” a tearful Smith said in a five-minute press conference after being sent home in disgrace from South Africa.

“I take full responsibility … There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.

“I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday,” he said referring to the incident during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner were slapped with one-year bans for plotting the episode in which Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera pulling out sand paper to scruff up the ball.