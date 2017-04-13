Team India’s domestic season gets record viewership, Australia series highest rated in BARC history with 1.1 bn gross impressions

Indian cricket team won 10 out of 13 Tests in their home season. (Source: BCCI/PTI)

While Virat Kohli’s men were busy breaking all records on-field in the long 13-Test domestic season, they were backed by the passionate fans of the nation like always. India’s home season which started last year with the three-match Test series against New Zealand and ended with an emphatic win over Steve Smith’s Australia last month, got over 3.1 Billion Gross Impressions across 13 Tests, according to the data released by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). During this period, India dominated its opponents winning 10 out of 13 Tests and reached the number 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Indian batsmen recall the brilliant season:

The Test series against Australia which was full of excitement and some high-profile controversies attracted the most number of viewers. The four-match Test series that was won by India 2-1, got a total of 1.1 billion Gross impressions with the third Test match alone recording 383 million impressions. Star Sports looked excited with these numbers and said understanding the pulse of fans helps it deliver these results.

“The Indian cricket team continued their high levels of performance as they reclaimed the #1 Test team title, beating opponents like New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. With success across all the formats, the fans were delighted to witness such an action-packed Home Season of Cricket with every session being exciting and unpredictable. For the advertisers, it reinforces the belief that nothing cuts across like cricket in India. At Star Sports, we understand the pulse of the fans and that helped us carry out inspiring integrated marketing campaigns that made this home season a memorable one,” said an official spokesperson.

India’s home season will also be remembered for the heroics of captain Virat Kohli. He continued his dominance irrespective of opposition or conditions and scored three double centuries in as many home series. The Indian cricket team started 2017 on a happy note as well and the ODI series against England became the highest rated bilateral ODI series in the last 5 years. After two months gap, the Indian Cricket team will be back in action in the ICC Champions Trophy which starts in June.

Here is what R Ashwin and other bowlers have to say:

Virat Kohli’s team will start its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 4th June. It will be a major test for the young Indian captain who will lead the team in a major ICC tournament for the first time. There will be added pressure on him to defend the title that the team won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The tournament will be covered by Star Sports which holds the rights for all the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matches.