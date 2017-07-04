Team India manager for Champions Trophy says Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble didn’t communicate much. (PTI)

In a revelation, Kapil Malhotra who was the team India manager for the ICC Champions Trophy in an interview on Tuesday told India Today that he did not see much communication between skipper Virat Kohli and former coach Anil Kumble. Kumble had resigned as the head coach of team India just two days after India faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Reportedly, the reason for the resignation was the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Kumble. Malhotra in his report said that there was harmony in the dressing room. The coaches Mr Kumble, Mr Bangar, Mr Sridhar and senior players like Mr MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were helpful to the younger players. The report added that Kumble was initially reserved but as the tournament progressed he found him more approachable.

He added that he did not see much communication between the Coach and Captain though he did not witness any argument between the two.

Anil Kumble’s resignation came as a shocker to the Indian Cricket fraternity as he did not fly with the Indian team to West Indies for the five-match ODI series and one T20I.

Meanwhile, a report by ANI yesterday said that Ravi Shastri will be contesting for the position of the head-coach. The former Indian captain will compete for the post with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dooda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Phil Simmons.

You may also like to watch:



The Cricket Advisory Committee of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly will pick the new coach on July 10 in Mumbai, right before team India’s tour of Sri Lanka