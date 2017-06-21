Team India coach Anil Kumble quits, blames captain Virat Kohli, says partnership became untenable

Virat Kohli had denied reports of his falling-out with Anil Kumble recently. (ANI)

Anil Kumble, who stepped down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team earlier today blamed skipper Virat Kohli for his surprise decision. Taking to Twitter he said that for the first time yesterday, the BCCI had informed him that the captain had a reservation with his style, and his continuation as the head coach of the national team. Kumble said that though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable. he added that therefore, it was best for him to move on. In his message further, Kumble thanked the cricket board and fans for their support and said that he would continue to remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of the country.

“Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday (Monday) by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as head coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstanding between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on,” he said in his message.

Anil Kumble, who had taken 619 wickets in Tests and 337 in ODI’s during his international career, didn’t fly with the team for the West Indies tour starting on Friday and had stayed in London to attend International Cricket Council meetings, an Associated Press report said.

Recently, Kohli had denied reports of his falling-out with Kumble. In the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy tournament, India lost the final by 180 runs against Pakistan last Sunday. Despite the loss, India had phenomenonal success under Kumblle with wins over West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Team India had won 12 of 17 tests and lost one. In ODIs, they won eight of 13 ODIs, and reached Champions Trophy final.