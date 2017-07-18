Team India bowler Umesh Yadav gets job as RBI assistant manager in Nagpur

Umesh Yadav has just been employed by the Reserve Bank of India as assistant manager in its Nagpur office. (IE)

Once an aspiration, today a reality. Tilak Yadav aspired for a well settled government job for his youngest son and today he finally stands as a proud father whose progeny now actually has one. An integral part of the Indian cricket team and one of the leading fast bowlers in world cricket, Umesh Yadav has just been employed by the Reserve Bank of India as assistant manager in its Nagpur office. The 29-year-old cricketer completed the joining formalities on Monday. Today he went to join his teammates for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour that will officially begin on July 26 with the first Test in Galle.

As per the reports by Times of India, Umesh had prepared for an examination for the post of constable in the police department, which unfortunately he couldn’t clear. But 10 years down the line, Umesh got a much better government job. As per the report by TOI, the talks were on before the Champions Trophy and before leaving for England in May, Umesh had met RBI officials. Following which the officials gave a go ahead to his appointment under the sports quota but due to national duties, he couldn’t complete formalities.

Prior to this Umesh also had an opportunity to work with Air India but despite doing well, he wasn’t given a permanent contract. As per the report, Umesh always wanted to represent a reputed organisation and therefore he didn’t hurry about with the process.

Meanwhile, even as Umesh and his family were celebrating the honour of being appointed as an Assistant Manger at RBI, a robbery took place in his residence. As per the report, unidentified men entered the cricketer’s residence and ran off with two mobile phones and Rs 45,000. Neither the cricketer nor his family members were at home when the robbery took place.