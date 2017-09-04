Teachers Day 2017: PV Sindhu pays tribute to Gopichand in I hate my teacher film; Watch video, tears will well-up in your eyes

Teachers Day 2017: Pullela Gopichand with PV Sindhu. (File photo PTI)

Teachers Day 2017: Indian badminton player PV Sindhu turned producer for a digital film in order to pay tribute to her coach Pullela Gopichand ahead of Teachers’ Day on September 5. The shuttler who won a silver at the Olympics and World Championship depicted her journey to success in the short video that could not have been possible without her coach Gopichand. PV Sindhu in association with Gatorade India celebrated the tough love, selflessness, and sacrifice made by her coach. According to ANI, through a powerful digital film, the brand tells the story of a young girl in search of a normal childhood, full of fun, friends, and laughter. However, her idyllic childhood was transformed into a formidable force, when someone powered her to immense success on badminton courts.

Titled, ‘I hate my teacher’, the digital film, reveals how the ace shuttler spent her afternoons practicing her shots even with bruised knees as her coach urged her to believe in herself and keep going. In the video, Sindhu is heard saying, “I hate my teacher. He is the reason for my scars. My teacher is not like your teacher. He shouts at me. I hate him because he never gives up. Because he believes in me….more than I do in myself. Thank you, coach.” The video features both PV Sindhu and her coach Pullela Gopichand.

Watch video here-

While talking about her coach, PV Sindhu who is the brand ambassador of Gatorade is quoted saying, “Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. He is my faith replenisher. Working with Gatorade on this film has hit close to home, and I can’t help but feel indebted to coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence. This Teachers’ Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honor the driving force in their lives. Let’s hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves.”