Teachers’ Day 2017: From Gopichand, Tushar Arothe to Ramakant Achrekar, take a look at 5 top sports gurus

The famous mystic poet of the 15th century, Kabir had very well put it, between a Guru (teacher) and God, I choose to bow down in front of the Guru as he is the one who showed me the way to reach God. Behind every successful person, it is said that a teacher plays a very crucial role. The teacher not only teaches the student to win but also to survive in the toughest of times. Every year September 5 is celebrated as ‘Teachers’ day’, but it all started back in 1962, the year when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India. To pay tribute, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as ‘Radhakrishnan Day’. Interestingly, he declined the move and proposed that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would make him proud and privileged if September 5 is observed as ‘Teachers’ Day’.

Here are the top 5 Dronacharayas:

Pullela Gopichand:

The world today knows him as one of the Badminton giants courtesy PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. But little does the world know that the man responsible to introduce the two shuttlers to the world stage is Pullela Gopichand. Back in 2001, Gopichand became the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to win the All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham, defeating China’s Chen Hong in the finals 15-12 and 15-6. After his retirement as a player he chose to coach young players and opened the ‘Gopichand Badminton Academy’. Other than Saina and Sindhu Gopichand has also trained Kidambi Srikanth.

Tushar Arothe:

Arothe is responsible for the heights that the Indian Women cricket team has achieved. Although it is the players who perform on the field, but it is him who strategizes the roles that each player has to play in a team. The recent success and praise that the Women’s team had garnered after their success in the World Cup was mesmerising. But the men responsible to help the girls achieve such a feet was none other than Tushar Arothe.

Ramakant Achrekar:

Sachin Tendulkar and Ramakant Achrekar are two of the most famed student-teacher combination known in the country. It is Achrekar that cricket has its own God and the world could see a talent like Tendulkar between the 22 yards and bashing the bowlers. Apart from the Master Blaster, Achrekar is responsible to create talents Vinod Kambli and Pravin Amre to the world stage

John Wright:

He was the first foreign coach appointed to the Indian cricket team. But despite being a foreigner his bond with the players was an inspiration to many. He had joined the team in 2000 and from then started the successful journey of the new Indian cricket saga. After a very long time did India become a world power in cricket. The 2003 Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team’s success in the World Cup is all thanks to John Wright. His master tactics had helped India reach the finals.

Gary Kirsten:

He is considered as one of the most successful Indian coaches. He was the Indian head coach from 2008-2011 and between these years India had become the world number one. It was Kirsten who helped India win the 2011 world cup after 28 years. He also helped India become the world number one in the Test format.