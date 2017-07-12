Tamim Iqbal dismisses reports of alleged acid attack on family in England

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has dismissed reports of an alleged acid attack on his family in England. (Source: PTI)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has dismissed reports of an alleged acid attack on his family in England. Tamim who recently left the county season mid-way triggering reports of a racial attack on his family took to Twitter to reveal that he went back home due to personal reasons. “I want all my fans and well-wishers to know that I cut short my season with Essex to come back home early for personal reasons. Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime. This is really not true,” The 28-year-old top order batsman wrote on Twitter.

Tamim added that England is still one his favourite places to play cricket and he is looking forward to coming back. “England is one of my favourite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early. I thank all my fans and well wishers for their concern and messages and look forward to going back to England for future matches,” Tamim added. After Tamim had decided to return home, Bangladesh’s Daily Star website had reported that his wife Ayesha and one-year-old son were allegedly attacked.

The website said that it was Tamim’s wife who was targeted by the people who attempted to throw acid at her. However, the recent post by the Bangladesh opener puts an end to these rumours. Essex County Club also confirmed in a statement that the left-hander has quit the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons. “Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” the statement read. “We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim’s privacy is respected during this time,” it said in a statement.

Tamim just played one game for his county club and scored 7 runs in the process against Kent. The Natwest T20 Blast match eventually went in the favour of Kent after they clinched victory by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare.