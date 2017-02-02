T20 Blind World Cup: India crush England by 10 wickets Indore

England batsman plays a shot during the match against India at T20 Blind World Cup at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

After going down against their arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions India bounced back in style to register a crushing 10-wicket win against England in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup for the blind at the Holkar Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing a lowly target of 159 runs to win, openers Sukhram Majhi and Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar showcased an exemplary batting skills as they not only smashed a quick-fire half centuries, but also shared a massive 145-run partnership to guide India to victory in just 11 overs. While Majhi notched up 12 boundaries in his 32-ball knock of 67, Mundakar struck 78 runs in his 34-ball knock which also includes 15 boundaries.

Earlier, Indian bowlers also displayed a brilliant performance as they bundled out England for 158 runs after opting to bat first. Edward James Hossell (57) and opener Justin Hollingsworth (24) were the notable contributors for the visitors. While Ketan Patel bagged two wickets, Venkateswara Rao D, Sunil, Sonu Golkar and Iqbal Jafar all chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, after clinching two wins in a row, India slumped to their first defeat of the tournament by suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the national capital yesterday. India will play their next match against South Africa in Mumbai tomorrow.