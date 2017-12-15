T10 cricket league teams, schedule, fixtures, squads, venues, timing in India; all you need to know

Virender Sehwag (PTI)

When T20 arrived on the cricket scene, fans thought that this would be the shortest form of the sport. But time changes and people want to see and absorb everything more quickly than before. So, now there is a new format which is even shorter than T20 – it is named T10. Yes, the first-ever T10 Cricket league was kicked off on Thursday in Sharjah. The league has former and current international cricketers who are featuring in the shortest format the game has ever seen. The league is called T10 Cricket League and will be held between December 14017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament is played between amongst six teams. Some of the famous former internationals who are part of the league are Virender Sehwag (India), Shahid Afridi and Misbah ul Haq (Pakistan) and Darren Sammy (West Indies). Among the current players who are featuring in the league are Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (England), Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Hasan Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Junaid Khan (Pakistan), and Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) are a few to name.

Here is the full schedule of T10 Cricket League:

December 14

Opening ceremony

Match 1 – Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Kings in Group A (21:30 IST)

Match 2 – Maratha Arabians vs Pakhtoons in Group B (23:30 IST)

December 15

Match 3 – Bengal Tigers vs Punjabi Legends Group A (17:30 IST)

Match 4 – Maratha Arabians vs Colombo Lions Group B (19:30 IST)

Match 5 – Punjab Legends vs Kerala Kings Group A (21:30 IST)

Match 6 – Pakhtoons vs Colombo Lions Group B (23:30 IST)

December 16

1st in Group A vs 3rd in Group B (17:30 IST)

3rd in Group A vs 1st in Group B (19:30 IST)

2nd v Group A vs 2nd in Group B (21:30 IST)

5/6th place playoff (23:30 IST)

December 17

1st semi-final – Team 1 vs Team 4 (19:00 IST)

Second semi-final- Team 2 vs Team 3 (21:00 IST)

Final (23:00 IST)

Venue – All the matches will be played at Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Where to watch T10 Cricket League matches live?

All the matches of T10 Cricket League, Sharjah will be telecasted live by Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Here are all the teams and Squads:

Maratha Arabians: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Sami, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Lendl Simmons, Rilee Rossouw, Hardus Viljoen, Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Bravo, Reolf Van Der Merwe, Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan

Bengal Tigers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Naveed, Rameez Shahzad, Nabeel Baig

Punjabi Legends: Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Umar Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Fahim Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdul Razzaq, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Carlos Brathwaite, Rangana Herath, Luke Ronchi, Dawlat Zadran, Shareef Asadullah, Ghulam Shabber

Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Shaheen Afridi, Dwayne Smith, Liam Dawson, Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider

Colombo Lions: Dinesh Chandimal, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Ramith Rambukwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Perera, Thikshila De Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Sachithra Senanayake, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Alankara Asanka

Kerala Kings: Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Babar Hayat, Kieron Pollard, Samuel Badree, Ryad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider.