Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: MS Dhoni likely to play for Jharkhand in last league tie vs Bengal

MS Dhoni. (PTI)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni might play for his home state Jharkhand in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-2017. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be free from national duty once the 3rd T20 between India and England culminates in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This comes as a good news for Jharkhand cricket team as they continue to improve in the domestic cricket arena.

It is believed that MS Dhoni might turn up for Jharkhand in their last East Zone league round match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 5. A Jharkhand team official told PTI, “ The T20I series against England will get over on February 1 (in Bangalore) and on his way back (to Ranchi) he’s likely to join the team here.”

You may also like to watch this video:

After a noteworthy performance in the Ranji Trophy, where Jharkhand reached the semi-final; the rejuvenated bunch guided by Dhoni have failed to reciprocate their Ranji Trophy heroics in the T20 event so far. They have lost two back-to-back matches: first to Assam by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens and the second match to Odisha by 3 wickets at the same venue. They play Tripura next tomorrow.

It remains interesting to see how Jharkhand performs in their last league match against Bengal when Dhoni features in their playing XI. However, a final confirmation on Dhoni turning up will be known by tomorrow, added a team source.

In the recently concluded Ranji semi-final in Nagpur against eventual champions Gujarat, the Jharkhand team got a boost when Dhoni joined the team as ‘mentor’.