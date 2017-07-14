Switch from dance to cricket makes Mithali Raj’s story compelling

Dorai Raj, who is also into cricket coaching, said he gives advice to Raj but leaves the decision on her. (Image Source: AP)

Long before she lived upto the surname and established her queendom in international cricket, Mithali Raj was aspiring to display her footwork in a different sphere — Indian classical dancing. Excellence in her chosen profession notwithstanding, it’s the transition from Bharatnatyam to cricket, which makes her glorious story a compelling one. Stories about her story on the switch from dance to cricket is being circulated since she broke another world record. The Indian women’s team captain has created a world record by becoming the first player to cross 6000 runs in the history of women’s ODI.

The 34-year-old from Hyderabad achieved the landmark during the ICC World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday. Though India ended that game on the wrong side, Mithali has been a winner more often than not.”Mithali was keen on becoming a dancer. However, destiny seemed to have had other plans for her,” father Dorai Raj said, recalling those early years when she would practice her steps for the stage. Mithali’s father, who was an officer with the Indian Air Force and later joined the Andhra Bank, started taking his daughter to the St John’s coaching camp in Secunderabad when she was 10.R S R Murthy, who has been associated with Mithali since she joined Railways in 2000, applauded her talent and dedication.

At 19, she emerged as one of India’s best batswomen with a staggering 214 against England in the second and final Test at Taunton. In 1999, she became the youngest ever ODI centurion when she scored 114 in her debut match against Ireland at Milton Keynes. Playing for Railways in the domestic competition, Raj started by playing with the likes of Purnima Rau, Anjum Chopra and Anju Jain for Air India, and the journey that saw her surpass those big names, continues. Dorai Raj, who is also into cricket coaching, said he gives advice to Raj but leaves the decision on her.

Dorai Raj says she took Raj to a cricket camp to ensure she gets up early from the bed. The late riser eventually turned out to be more promising than her brother, who was being coached at the same camp.Under the watchful eyes of Sampath Kumar at Keyes School, Raj honed her game and it did not take long for the strict coach to predict that she would not only go on to play for India but also break many records.Cricket may have happened by chance after a brush with dance, but it is not for nothing that Raj has been ruling the roost for long.