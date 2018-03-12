  3. Swashbuckling! IPL 2018 anthem out – This video song will give every cricket lover goosebumps | WATCH

Swashbuckling! IPL 2018 anthem out – This video song will give every cricket lover goosebumps | WATCH

IPL 2018 anthem song video: Star Sports tweeted the video of IPL 2018 anthem. The video took almost no time and went hugely viral.

Updated: March 12, 2018 9:34 PM
ipl 2018 anthem song Finally, the long wait of cricket lovers has come to an end as the much-awaited IPL 2018 anthem is out! (Photo from YouTube)

IPL 2018 anthem song video: Finally, the long wait of cricket lovers has come to an end as the much-awaited IPL 2018 anthem is out! Taking to Twitter, Star Sports on its official handle released the anthem on Monday evening. “The wait is finally over! The much anticipated #VIVOIPL 2018 anthem is here, heralding the face-off of the #BestvsBest! Is khel ka yaaron kya kehna,” Star Sports tweeted with the video of IPL 2018 anthem. The video took almost no time and went hugely viral. According to an official press release, the anthem has been conceptualised by Ogilvy and Mather. Important to note here that the anthem is being released simultaneously in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu. Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director Star India, on the release of IPL anthem, said “The Best vs Best campaign endeavours to showcase the pinnacle of cricket that this tournament is associated with.” Moreover, Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer, Board of Control for Cricket in India, said, “We hope this campaign spurs the non – cricket viewing public to engage more deeply with the VIVO IPL 2018 like never before.”

WATCH: Here is the video of IPL 2018 anthem:-

Top things every cricket lover must know about IPL 2018 anthem:-

– Star India, BCCI and O&M have collaborated with team comprising of South African film maker, Dan Mace, music director, Raajeev V Bhalla and vocalist Siddhart Basrur.

– Vocalist Siddhart Basrur has sung the anthem in 5 different languages.

– IPL 2018 anthem has been released all platforms, TV, Radio, and Digital.

IPL 2018

The 11th edition of VIVO IPL is set to start 7th Apr, 2018. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening cricket duel.

