Suspense ends! Vodafone to do this when Mohammed Salah scores next goal; find out

Mohamed Salah. (Reuters)

The Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohammed Salah has been in a super red-hot form this year. Having scored 36 goals in all competitions, Salah is leading the goal scorers tally in English Premier League (EPL). With his current form, the Egyptian Messi sure has made many fans and now these admirers along with the others are in for a treat. Salah’s next goal is tied to a promotional offer that will let Vodafone subscribers talk for free. The plan would be applicable only for Egypt subscribers. are advertising a promotional offer having just signed Salah to a sponsorship contract.

The Egyptian forward came to the Anfield for €42 million from Roma and now the next time he scores a goal, any Vodafone subscriber who signs up for the promotion will receive 11 free minutes added on their plan. Salah’s 28 Premier League goals, including his four last weekend against Watford, have him topping England’s charts and have put Liverpool’s all-time single-season goalscorer Ian Rush, who once netted 47 for the Reds, in his sights.

Egypt will be facing Portugal and Greece in friendlies during the international break. After the EPL resumes Salah will then return to Anfield and take on Crystal Palace on March 31. The Reds are currently, ranked third in the table with 63 points from 31 matches. They have 18 matches and have lost four.

Having struggled to make an impression at Chelsea, Salah attracted the attention of the Reds thanks to 29 goals in 65 appearances for Roma. Inevitably, he is now attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the transfer window.