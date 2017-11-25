Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s three-plan strategy; here’s what it is all about

Raina explaining Dhoni’s behaviour said that one can never understand what goes on in former Indian skipper’s mind and you want him to show emotions.

Suresh Raina and former skipper MS Dhoni were not only a part of the Indian cricket team but were also mainstays for Chennai Super King in the Indian Premier League which makes it quite evident that the southpaw knows Dhoni more than anybody else. The middle-order batsman in a conversation with Gaurav Kapur on ‘Breakfast with Champions’ opened up about Dhoni and revealed facts, we were totally unaware of. Raina explaining Dhoni’s behaviour said that one can never understand what goes on in former Indian skipper’s mind and you want him to show emotions. Fans will be shocked to know the fact that Dhoni who was popularly known as Captain Cool is not as calm as he looks on screen. Raina revealed that the former captain gets angry a lot of time.

“He doesn’t wear goggles and it is very difficult to predict what he is doing. His eyes will remain the same and you feel like telling him that ‘show some emotion’. But he gets angry a lot of time. You can’t see it on the camera but when he knows that there is a TV break, he will say ‘sudhar ja tu’,” Raina said. He remembered an instance were Dhoni had pushed him to create pressure on Umar Akmal during an India-Pakistan game in Pakistan. “Once we were playing in Pakistan and Umar Akmal was batting and he complained to Dhoni that Raina is abusing me. I just said I did not abuse him. He asked me what happened and I told him that I was trying to throw at Umar and asked him to score some runs and chase down the target,” Raina said.

He explained Dhoni as a good reader of the game, is aware of what is going to happen next. ”He always has three games ready like plan A, plan B and plan C,” Raina said. He added that Dhoni always takes three plans to the ground whether he is batting, fielding, wicketkeeping or captaining the side. “He plans in the night and then visualises in the morning using his subconscious mind,” the former Gujarat Lions captain added.

Dhoni and Raina together had held the 2011 World Cup win and 2013 Champions Trophy where the latter had an important role to play. Explaining Dhoni’s on-field strategies Raina said that he has given all the boys chance thinking of them as his own team. His lauded his game reading skill and compared his gaming strategies to chess. ”That is not is not his game but he wants to tell the bowler that I can step out as well. He plays with the bowler as well,” he said.