Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA presidency after uproar

Tainted sports administrator Suresh Kalmadi, who was appointed as Indian Olympic Association’s life president on Tuesday, has refused to accept the post, India Today reported on Wednesday. Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the ministry won’t deal with IOA till Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala’s appointment is not cancelled. “Will send IOA a showcause notice. Won’t be dealing with them on any issue until both Kalmadi & Chautala are removed,” said Vijay Goel.

In a conversation with India Today TV, Hitesh Jain, Suresh Kalmadi’s lawyer confirmed that the development. Jain said that Kalmadi has thanked IOA for the honour, however he has denied to accept the post.

In a shocking development, Indian Olympic Association had on Tuesday appointed former IABF President Abhay Singh Chautala and ex-IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as honourary life presidents of IOA. Both Kalmadi and Chautala have served as president of the IOA. However, IOA sources had confirmed that the appointments were made out of a unanimous decision and has been done as a part of tradition.

The IOA sources further claimed that the resolution for their appointment was moved by Joint Secretary Rakesh Gupta and were agreed by 150 people who were a part of the meeting.

Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail.

