Supreme Court bars N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM

The Supreme Court on Monday barred former BCCI president N Srinivasan and cricket administrator Niranjan Shah from attending the BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM), which is scheduled for July 26. It also said that only office-bearers of the state cricket associations would attend the SGM.

The Bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also said that all the state cricket associations shall implement the recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha committee as far as “practicable barring issues raised pertaining to membership, selectors, number of votes” which would be debated later. The decision to restrain came after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai’s complained that Srinivasan and Shah had been attending the SGM despite being disqualified. It further said that the the SGM on June 26 was attended by various persons who were disqualified from being office bearers of BCCI and/or their respective state/member associations including Srinivasan (represented TNCA) and Shah (Saurashtra CA) amongst others.

It further argued that Srinivasan had attended the previous four meetings and no one had questioned it, but when the former BCCI President spoke against the Lodha panel, was barred from attending the meeting. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Srinivasan, argued that the panel didn’t bar a nominee and Srinivasan was being targeted. In its fourth status report submitted on July 12, the SC-appointed CoA had also alleged that the ‘disqualified duo’ had vested interests in disrupting the BCCI SGM, which was being called to look into the implementation of the cricket reforms as suggested by the panel. “The SGM held on June 26 was manifestly disruptive. Before the meeting, a substantial consensus has been arrived at as a result of mutual deliberations between CoA and various constituents members of BCCI,” CoA had stated. “Such disqualified persons have a vested interest in stalling implementation of judgement because if the judgement is implemented, such disqualified person will have to relinquish control over their respective state associations.” it added.

The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on August 18, the day when it would consider two issues — the implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations “as far as practicable” by the state associations and also filling up of two vacancies in the COA.