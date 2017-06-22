Sunil Gavaskar bats for Anil Kumble, says no need for Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman; Virat Kohli can select his own coach

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar had described the resignation of national cricket head coach Anil Kumble as a sad day for Indian cricket.

There seems to be no end in sight to the controversy over tussle between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. Coming out openly in support of Kumble, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that if it’s only the captain’s wish that matters then there is no point behind establishing Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to take a call on various issues, according to a report in ABP News. Noteworthy, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are there in CAC, the committee responsible to appoint a new coach. Anil Kumble had stepped down as the head coach of the India cricket team on Tuesday. However, the BCCI didn’t extend his contract, but the former leg-spinner was offered an extension which he turned down. The development came after rumours of a feud with captain Virat Kohli were making rounds.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar had described the resignation of national cricket head coach Anil Kumble as a sad day for Indian cricket and patted him for doing a great job in his one-year stint. “I have very little knowledge about the differences between Virat and Anil. But it is a really sad day for Indian cricket,” Gavaskar said. “India have won everything since the time Anil took over. I can’t see Anil doing much wrong in one year. Differences happen in any team but see at the results,” he told NDTV.

During his playing days, Kumble was known as a feisty fighter, even winning matches by bowling with a broken jaw, and Gavaskar wondered why he did not stand up this time. “Anil must have had his reasons (of resigning). I would have thought Anil would carry on. Once the CAC expressed their confidence in him, Anil should have stuck around. Hope he will take it on the chin and comes back stronger. But it is the first time a known fighter like Anil did not stand up,” said the former captain. “I know that the CAC met Virat and had a very long session with him,” Gavaskar added.

“Anil’s experience as a player and as an administrator needs to be utilised. CAC should be doing more for Indian cricket than just selecting the coach.” He said India will have to appoint a coach before the team goes to Sri Lanka. “It is for the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to take a call on that,” said Gavaskar.