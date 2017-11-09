Sunil Chhetri wedding coming, but ISL poses problem; here is stunning way Indian captain solved problem

Sunil Chhetri. (IE)

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team will be playing for Bengaluru FC in this year’s Indian Super League (ISL) which is scheduled to kick off on November 17. The face of Indian football, Chhetri apart from tackling the pressure of trying to live up to fans expectations, will be in facing the stress of another kind. The 33-year-old footballer is all set to wed Sonam Bhattacharya, the daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya. So to avoid the wedding ceremonies clash with his commitments to Bengaluru FC, the marriage has been spread over an entire one month. The ‘sangeet ceremony’ will be held between Bengaluru FC’s first and second matches. It means the ceremony is somewhere between November 19th and 26th of the same month. The auspicious day for the marriage will be held on December 4th in Kolkata, according to Times of India.

It is during this time Bengaluru FC will be playing its away matches against FC Goa and NorthEast United FC. Interestingly, December 4th is a rest for ISL which means his teammates and players from other clubs can attend the wedding.The reception for the marriage is scheduled for December 24in Bengaluru- again a rest day of the tournament. Chhetri has called Bengaluru as his ‘adopted city’ and it cannot get better than celebrating his wedding with Sonam there. Chhetri is one of the most famous players who will embrace the extravagant tournament with his skills and talent.

He joined the club despite it having been newly formed and his goals for Bengaluru FC were instrumental for the club’s run to the final of AFC Cup 2016. In the ISL, Chettri had played for Mumbai City FC. He had missed out a good part of last season due to his commitments with Bengaluru FC. When it was decided that the two clubs would play in the same league, Chettri went with Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC squad:

Goalkeepers – Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders – Colin Abranches, John Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Zohmingliana Ralte

Midfielders – Antonio Rodriguez Dovale, Boithang Haokip, Eduardo García Martin, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Udanta Singh

Forwards – Alwyn George, Braulio Nobrega, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip