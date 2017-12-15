Steve Waugh is one proud father, his son Austin named in Australia U19 World Cup squad

Australia legend Steve Waugh’s all-rounder son Austin was on Friday named in the 15-man squad. (Twitter)

Australia legend Steve Waugh’s all-rounder son Austin was on Friday named in the 15-man squad, led by Jason Sangha, for the Under-19 World Cup to be held in New Zealand next month. The squad also includes Will Sutherland, the Victorian all-rounder and son of Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive James Sutherland, as the vice-captain. In 2016, Waugh had hit an unbeaten hundred in the final of the Under-17 National Championships, and earlier this year represented Australia U-19s in a one-day series against Sri Lanka’s youth side. Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris will coach the U-19 side, while former opener Chris Rogers will assist him. The U-19 World Cup will be played between January 13 and February 3 in New Zealand.

Australia are slotted into Group B and will open their campaign against India on January 14 in Mount Maunganui. The other teams in Group B are Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. Australia are aiming to win their first title since the Mitchell Marsh-led side claimed the title in 2010, and the 18-year-old Sangha will have the services of paceman Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Param Uppal, among others, during the campaign.

Australia’s National Talent Manager Greg Chappell said,”This is a very exciting squad and there is some exceptional talent within this group. We have got a good spread of skills through the squad.”

Meanwhile, the team captain, Sangha, who also bowls leg-spin, became the youngest Australian to compile a first-class hundred when he notched up an impressive 133 for Cricket Australia XI versus England XI in Townsville last month while all-rounder Sutherland also represented the CA XI against Pakistan last summer.

Australia Under-19 World Cup squad: Jason Sangha (Captain), Will Sutherland (Vice Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh, Lloyd Pope.