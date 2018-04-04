Steve Smith not to challenge sanctions by Cricket Australia, will serve 12-month ban

Steve Smith Will Not Challenge 12-month Ban given for ball tampering (source: IE)

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith who was banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, on Wednesday, said that he will not be challenging the sanctions.Smith took to Twitter and added that he takes full responsibility as Captain of the team. “I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them,” Steve Smith said in a tweet.

The 28-year-old batsman was also banned from playing in the Indian Premier League. Smith was supposed to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 but the role was later given to Ajinkya Rahane. The franchise had signed South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klassen to replace Smith in the squad.

