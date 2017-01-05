Stepping down from captaincy a new year gift for Virat Kohli from ‘Captain Cool’: MS Dhoni’s childhood coach

MS Dhoni took the right decision at the right time, says his coach. (ANI)

A day after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as captain of the India ODI and T20 teams, his coach childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya has said that the decision by the former is a new year gift for Virat Kohli. Even though Virat Kohli has still not been named as captain of the team in two formats, it is widely perceived that he will take over the mettle of the team, being already leading the team with success in Test cricket.

Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni’s coach said he took the right decision at the right time and gave a new year gift to the Test skipper.

Yesterday, the news of MS Dhoni stepping down came as a surprise and moment of pride for millions of fans across the globe, who shared the emotional bonding they have with former Indian skipper. Cricketers, journalists and fans wrote their hearts out for Dhoni, India’s most successful captain in all formats of the game. Some praised his selfless efforts as Indian skipper, while others once again remembered the moments when he brought T20 and ODI world cup for the country.

Currently, Team India looks a settled side in all formats. Having a core group of players who have been constantly performing since the last 2-3 years under MS Dhoni, it shouldn’t be a tough task for Virat Kohli to lead the side. Most significantly, he will still find the captaincy inputs when needed from the wicket-keeper batsman.