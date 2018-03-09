Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, Nidahas Trophy: When and where to watch Sl vs Ban 3rd T20 on TV

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online: This is the third T20 of Nidahas Trophy. (IE)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online: After defeating India in campaign opener, Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh in the third T20 of Nidahas Trophy. The Islanders who are brimming with confidence after their spectacular win against India while the Tigers would be wanting to forget the Thursday’s loss and will eye for a comeback. The two teams have recently concluded the series in Bangladesh where Sri Lanka beat the hosts. The fact that Bangladesh will continue to play without the presence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan comes as yet another blow in a tournament in which they would want to assert themselves against their more fancied neighbours. Shakib failed to recover in time from the finger injury that he had sustained in the triangular series in January, and the selectors decided not to risk him any further, picking vice-captain Mahmudullah as the leader of the pack instead.

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy will be played on March 10, Saturday.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

How can one watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy live?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy will be aired live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex HD.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy start?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy will start at 7:00 pm. However, the toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the match that is at 6:30 pm.

Where can you follow Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy live streaming online?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy Live streaming online can be followed on JioTV. Also for all the live updates and commentary follow FinancialExpress.com.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.