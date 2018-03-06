Good news! India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 in Nidahas Trophy to go on despite emergency in Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in Nidahas Trophy. (Source: PTI)

In a shocking turn of events, the Sri Lankan government imposed a 10-day nationwide emergency hours before Nidahas Trophy’s opening match between India and Sri Lanka. The decision to impose emergency was taken following the clashes between Buddhist and Muslim communities. IPL Chairman and Congress leader, Rajeev Shukla took to Twitter and said that BCCI hopes that the match goes on.

In his tweet, Shukla added that the government of India is trying to ensure the security of its players. “Emergency has been imposed in Srilanka after ethnic violence Hope cricket match takes place Urging govt of india to ensure protection far Indian players,” he wrote.

Also, the match is supposed to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo which is miles away from Kandy where the violence took place. It is being reported that things are still calm in Colombo and the match should go on.

Meanwhile, BCCI in its response too pointed out that the situation is only in Kandy, not Colombo. “After talking to concerned security personnel, we have understood that situation is completely normal in Colombo,” it said.

Emergency has been imposed in Srilanka after ethnic violence Hope cricket match takes place Urging govt of india to ensure protection far Indian players — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 6, 2018

T20 TriSeries in jeopardy as emergency declared in Sri Lanka following communal violence in Kandy… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 6, 2018

During the recent clashes, at least 11 shops and homes were set on fire, said Keerthi Tennakoon, chief executive of the Sri Lanka-based Center for Human Rights and Research group. The relationship between the two communities has strained in the recent years with Buddhist monks and hard-line Sinhala groups accusing Muslims of expansionism and of trying to undermine the majority community.

WATCH | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online 1st T20

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team which had a relatively successful tour of South Africa has gone to Sri Lanka with a relatively inexperienced side. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in regular skipper Virat Kohli’ absence while youngsters like Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda have also been added to the 15-man squad.

Here is the Indian squad for Nidahas Trophy:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.